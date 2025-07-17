National Football League
Vikings' Jordan Addison Resolves DUI Case, Pleads No Contest To Lesser Charge
Updated Jul. 17, 2025 6:52 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison resolved a 2024 DUI citation by pleading no contest to a lesser charge, his attorney said Thursday.

Last July, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking a lane, and Addison was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his white Rolls-Royce and was arrested.

Addison, who has 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons, agreed to what is known as a "wet reckless" in California. His attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said he will pay a fine and complete two online courses with the expectation that his probation will be shortened from 12 to six months.

"Wet reckless" is a plea bargain in which a person charged with a DUI accepts a lesser, misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The "wet" indicates that alcohol or drugs were involved.

"While Mr. Addison’s case would have made for a great trial, I admire him for taking responsibility by accepting the City Attorney’s "wet reckless" offer," Sparagna said. "Now, he can put this incident behind him and solely focus on his promising career."

Tim Younger, Addison’s agent, wrote in a social media post that Addison "has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team."

Addison could still face discipline from the NFL.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

