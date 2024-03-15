National Football League Vikings acquire No. 23 pick in 2024 NFL Draft in deal with Texans Updated Mar. 15, 2024 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Houston Texans, the Vikings announced on Friday. Minnesota is sending the Nos. 42 and 188 picks in this year's draft and its 2025 second-round draft pick to Houston for picks Nos. 23 and 232 this year.

The Vikings now have two picks in the first round, the other being pick No. 11. FOX Sports' most recent mock draft has Minnesota selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix at No. 11. Now, there has been some speculation that the Vikings could package their two first-rounders to move up even higher.

There will now be an 85-pick gap between Minnesota's second first-rounder (No. 23) and its next selection (No. 108).

Minnesota is coming off a 7-10 season that saw it miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. Quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8 and recently signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, while star linebacker Danielle Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million deal with the Texans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Vikings have reportedly signed defensive end Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million deal, while agreeing to one-year deals with quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Aaron Jones, among other moves.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell are entering their third seasons with the Vikings. On the other hand, the Texans are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them win the AFC South and reach the AFC divisional round with first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans

share