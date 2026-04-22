Urban Meyer Shares What Makes Ohio State's NFL Draft Stars Special

When the 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Ohio State is expected to dominate the spotlight. The Buckeyes could have multiple players selected inside the top 10, putting the program at the center of one of the biggest storylines of the first round.

If anyone understands the level of talent coming out of Columbus, it’s former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer. He joined "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday afternoon to preview the upcoming draft, highlighting three Ohio State stars who could hear their names called early.

That group includes linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, along with wide receiver Carnell Tate, all projected to be top-10 selections. Meyer believes each prospect has the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level, but he was especially vocal about Reese’s upside.

"The guy is only 20 years old," Meyer said. "The guy's an absolute freak. A lot of it obviously depends on the organization and what they’re going to run, but Arvell Reese can play safety, that's what I heard. When you watch him run around, that’s how fast and athletic he is."

Meyer also pointed to Reese’s versatility and untapped potential as reasons why he could become one of the biggest steals of the draft.

"He’s a great blitzer, especially from standing up," Meyers said. "Then if you develop him, he’s 20 years old and at some point I would imagine they’ll teach and put their hand in the ground and be one of the best pass rushers out there. I don’t know how you don’t take Arvell Reese as soon as you get him on an NFL roster."

Urban Meyer on the 2026 NFL Draft, Reese vs. Bailey, Carnell Tate

Even with Reese’s immense potential at the next level, it’s Styles who Meyer believes can be a true game changer. He focused on it going beyond Styles’ athleticism and talent, pointing instead to the winning mentality and leadership qualities he brings to an NFL locker room.

"I felt strong about Sonny Styles and his performance at the combine and his workouts have been historical," Meyers said. "I’m biased because I know about this kid. I know what he is. I know what a locker room player is, and he’s a winner in everything he does. I’m very high on Sonny Styles."

Outside of the defensive talent, Tate brings major upside at a position expected to come off the board early in the draft. The Buckeyes have also built one of the strongest reputations in college football for developing NFL-ready wide receivers.

Despite some concerns surrounding Tate’s game, Meyer still believes he’s the top receiver in this year’s draft class.

"He was a one-year wonder," Meyer said. "You kind of heard about him and everybody wanted to see him develop. He was a guy that you weren’t really sure about being a first-rounder, but that’s what happens with young players. He is, without question, the best receiver in the draft."