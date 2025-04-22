National Football League
Updated list of Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Published Apr. 22, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Tennessee Titans as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Tennessee Titans have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Tennessee Titans have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft including the first overall selection. Check out each pick in each round below.
Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 1 (1 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 3 (35 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 1 (103 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 18 (120 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 3 (141 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 31 (167 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 2 (178 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 12 (188 overall)
Who will the Titans select in the NFL Draft?
In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Titans select Miami (Fla.) QB Cam Ward in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.
