Updated list of Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Updated Apr. 22, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles below:
How many picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Philadelphia Eagles have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 32 (32 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 32 (64 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 32 (96 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 32 (134 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 25 (161 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 28 (164 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 29 (165 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 32 (168 overall)
Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft
Check out who our Ralph Vacchiano thinks the Eagles will select in his 7-round Eagles mock draft.
