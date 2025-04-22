National Football League Updated list of Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Updated Apr. 22, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles below:

How many picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Is Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty or Shedeur Sanders the draft's biggest game-changer? | The Facility

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 32 (32 overall)

Round 2: Pick 32 (64 overall)

Round 3: Pick 32 (96 overall)

Round 4: Pick 32 (134 overall)

Round 5: Pick 25 (161 overall)

Round 5: Pick 28 (164 overall)

Round 5: Pick 29 (165 overall)

Round 5: Pick 32 (168 overall)

Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft

Check out who our Ralph Vacchiano thinks the Eagles will select in his 7-round Eagles mock draft.

share