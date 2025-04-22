National Football League Updated list of New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the New Orleans Saints as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the New Orleans Saints have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The New Orleans Saints have nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 9 (9 overall)

Round 2: Pick 8 (40 overall)

Round 3: Pick 7 (71 overall)

Round 3: Pick 29 (93 overall)

Round 4: Pick 10 (112 overall)

Round 4: Pick 29 (131 overall)

Round 6: Pick 8 (184 overall)

Round 7: Pick 32 (248 overall)

Round 7: Pick 38 (254 overall)

Who will the Saints select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Saints select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

