National Football League
National Football League
Updated list of New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the New Orleans Saints as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the New Orleans Saints have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The New Orleans Saints have nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
ADVERTISEMENT
New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 9 (9 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 8 (40 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 7 (71 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 29 (93 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 10 (112 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 29 (131 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 8 (184 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 32 (248 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 38 (254 overall)
Who will the Saints select in the NFL Draft?
In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Saints select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.
share
recommended
-
What critics of Deion Sanders and son Shedeur don't understand
2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Jeanty, Dart, more
Jets GM Darren Mougey declines comment on Aaron Rodgers' critical remarks
-
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka’s secret? The pursuit of perfection ‘to the nth degree’
2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty goes top 5; who trades up for Jaxson Dart?
Eli Manning-Philip Rivers trade among all-time most memorable NFL Draft moments
-
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Steelers become new favorite; Saints drop
Which colleges have produced the most draft picks in NFL history?
Eagles 7-round mock draft: Super Bowl champs have defensive holes to fill
in this topic
recommended
-
What critics of Deion Sanders and son Shedeur don't understand
2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Jeanty, Dart, more
Jets GM Darren Mougey declines comment on Aaron Rodgers' critical remarks
-
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka’s secret? The pursuit of perfection ‘to the nth degree’
2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty goes top 5; who trades up for Jaxson Dart?
Eli Manning-Philip Rivers trade among all-time most memorable NFL Draft moments
-
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Steelers become new favorite; Saints drop
Which colleges have produced the most draft picks in NFL history?
Eagles 7-round mock draft: Super Bowl champs have defensive holes to fill