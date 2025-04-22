National Football League Updated list of Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Los Angeles Chargers here:

How many picks do the Los Angeles Chargers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Chargers have 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.



Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 22 (22 overall)

Round 2: Pick 23 (55 overall)

Round 3: Pick 22 (86 overall)

Round 4: Pick 23 (125 overall)

Round 5: Pick 22 (158 overall)

Round 6: Pick 5 (181 overall)

Round 6: Pick 23 (199 overall)

Round 6: Pick 33 (209 overall)

Round 6: Pick 38 (214 overall)

Round 7: Pick 40 (256 overall)

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Chargers select Michigan DT Kenneth Grant in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

