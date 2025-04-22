National Football League Updated list of Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Houston Texans as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Houston Texans have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 25 (25 overall)

Round 2: Pick 26 (58 overall)

Round 3: Pick 15 (79 overall)

Round 3: Pick 25 (89 overall)

Round 5: Pick 30 (166 overall)

Round 7: Pick 20 (236 overall)

Round 7: Pick 25 (241 overall)

Who will the Texans select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Texans select Ohio State OT Josh Simmons in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

