Updated list of Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Chicago Bears as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Chicago Bears have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 10 (10 overall)

Round 2: Pick 7 (39 overall)

Round 2: Pick 9 (41 overall)

Round 3: Pick 8 (72 overall)

Round 5: Pick 10 (148 overall)

Round 7: Pick 17 (233 overall)

Round 7: Pick 24 (240 overall)

Who will the Bears select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Bears select Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

Also, check out our complete 7-round Chicago Bears mock draft.

