National Football League Tyreek Hill to Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles: 'Sign the contract' to race me Published Aug. 18, 2024 3:38 p.m. ET

If you thought the Tyreek Hill-Noah Lyles drama was over, you're mistaken.

The Miami Dolphins' superstar wide receiver has been going back and forth with the Team USA sprinter and Olympic gold medalist all month, and now he has put the ball in Lyles' court, telling him to "sign the contract" to race him.

Lyles made headlines last year with his viral take that teams and players who win championships in American sports leagues — like the NFL and NBA — should not be considered "world champions" because they don't compete globally.

"World champion of what? The United States?" Lyles added.

Hill chimed in, saying that Lyles should keep his opinions to himself. "For him to … say that we're not world champions of our sport, like come on bruh, just speak on what you know about — and that's track," Hill said in an interview on Aug. 12.

"I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)," Hill concluded.

A few days later, Lyles was asked about Hill, who he referred to as "the cheetah guy from football."

"I can’t remember his name," Lyles said.

Hill received the nickname in reference to his speed following his 2016 rookie season in the NFL. To this day, "Cheetah" remains his social media handle on X and Instagram, as well as his listed name on TikTok.

"Tyreek is just chasing clout," Lyles added in an interview on Aug. 18. "If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up, like DK Metcalf. The man dodges smoke. I don't got time for that. "

"If he's truly serious about it … you'll see me on the track," Lyles added when asked if he'd be willing to formally race Hill in a 60- or 100-meter dash.

In regard to Metcalf, as Lyles mentioned, the Seattle Seahawks wideout turned heads when he won the 60-meter dash at the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championship with a time of 6.7 seconds.

A former track and field star, Hill ran in college along with playing football. He ran a wind-assisted (+5.0 m/s) 9.98 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the 2013 Hutchinson NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships when he was 19.

He won bronze in the 200 meters and gold in the 4×100 relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships, formerly known as the World Junior Championships, in Barcelona in 2012 while representing the United States.

Hill, 30, hit a top speed of 22.01 miles per hour in his 64-yard catch-and-run against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2023 season. What's more, he ended the season with nine of the 100 fastest plays in the league.

Lyles took gold in the men's 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old is a three-time world champion (2019, 2022, 2023) and also has a bronze from the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 200 meters.

Lyles' personal best in a 60-meter race is 6.43 seconds (indoors, 2024), while his fastest 100-meter race was the 9.79-second performance that earned him a gold medal in Paris earlier this month.

Only time will tell if we'll actually get to see these two titans battling on the track.

