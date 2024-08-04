Summer Olympics Noah Lyles wins Olympic gold in 100 meters by five-thousandths of a second Updated Aug. 4, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Noah Lyles won the 100 meters by .005 seconds at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, waiting some 30 seconds after the finish of an excruciatingly close sprint to find out he’d edged out Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

The world "Photo" popped up on the scoreboard after Lyles and Thompson dashed to the line. Lyles paced the track with his hands draped over his head. Finally, the numbers came up. Lyles won in 9.784 seconds to edge out the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a tick of the clock.

America’s Fred Kerley came in third at 9.81 and defending champion Marcell Jacobs finished fifth.

Lyles finished behind Jamaica’s Oblique Seville in the semifinals by a .02-second margin earlier Sunday, while Thompson won his semifinal in 9.80 seconds, the fastest time of the three heats.

