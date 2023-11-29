National Football League Tyreek Hill claims Dolphins are better than the 2019 Chiefs Published Nov. 29, 2023 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There is exuding confidence in your teammates, and then there is what Tyreek Hill declared during a recent interview with CBS Sports.

When asked if he believed that his Miami Dolphins team could win the Super Bowl, Hill went further than simply expressing that they could. Instead, he claimed that his current squad is actually better than the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs team he won a championship with.

"Of course, man, we've got the perfect team to [win the Super Bowl]," Hill said. "The way our head coach [Mike McDaniel] prepares us each and every week, it's next-level. He keeps each and every one of his guys in tune with the game plan and how we pay attention to detail every single week. It's a beautiful thing to see — the way we practice, the way we play for one another, it's something that I've never seen before.

"I won a Super Bowl, and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won the Super Bowl back when I was in [Kansas City]."

Colin Cowherd dismissed Hill's assessment on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," pointing out that the Dolphins have struggled against playoff contenders this season — including a 21-14 loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 5.

"You're 1-3 against teams that are .500 or better," Cowherd said. "You're a great football player, I'm not interested in your personnel evaluations."

Cowherd's co-host Jason McIntyre, however, said Hill may have a point.

"If you look at just the talent, this Miami team is loaded with players," McIntyre said. "I'm not saying they're better, but talent-wise, they might have more than that Chiefs team did."

Hill is a big part of that talent core in Miami, where he is in his second season since forcing a trade from Kansas City in 2022. He has continued to cement himself as one of his generation's best wide receivers, even generating NFL MVP buzz this year. Hill leads the NFL with 1,324 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches entering Week 13, when Miami faces the Washington Commanders on the road (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

