Tua Talks – Episode 3: Fan Appreciation
4 hours ago

In the South, college football is king. 

And over the last several years – at least in the state of Alabama – Tua Tagovailoa has been the king of college football.

"If we could do a, 'Who's the most popular player that ever played at Alabama since I've been here [poll],' he probably would win," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. 

In Episode 3 of Tua Talks, an 8-part miniseries leading up to the premiere of TUA (Sept. 6 on FOX), Saban and others discuss the popularity of the former Crimson Tide quarterback during his three years at Alabama, a popularity seldom seen for a college athlete.

"He's been an inspiration to a lot of Alabama fans and a lot of people around the country," said Dr. E. Lyle Cain Jr. of the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. "I think he'll go down in history as one of the favorite Alabama players of all-time."

During his time at Alabama, Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to College Football Playoff national championship victory in 2017, and then led Alabama back to the championship game the following year. 

He amassed a record of 23-2 as a starter over his final two collegiate seasons. 

"He's so easy to root for, and then is ability to handle the chaos, the madness, celebrity, whatever it is – he does it so chill," said former NFL quarterback and Tagovailoa's mentor Trent Dilfer. 

As Dilfer pointed out, Tua took the celebrity status in stride. It wasn't until one Alabama field trip that he realized how big his name actually was.

"We went to the White House and the president said my name," said Tua. "He knew who I was. Never thought I'd get that opportunity growing up as a kid ... You only see that guy on TV."

Check out Episode 3 of Tua Talks in its entirety below:

