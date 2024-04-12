National Football League Tua Tagovailoa won't hold out, will go to OTAs amid extension discussions Updated Apr. 12, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has one more season remaining on his rookie deal and is yet to sign an extension. That said, the Dolphins don't have to worry about their signal-caller holding out for a new deal.

"Just letting my agent deal with that and talk to the team about that," Tagovailoa said Thursday about his contract situation. "My focus is when OTAs come … you know, go to OTAs, show up, and be the best teammate that I can be."

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa, 26, totaled an NFL-high 4,624 passing yards, 29 passing scores, 14 interceptions and a 101.1 passer rating last season, while completing a career-best 69.3% of his passes. He led the league with a 105.5 passer rating in 2022.

Tagovailoa has been Miami's starting quarterback for the better part of his four seasons in the NFL after the Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall pick in 2020 out of Alabama. Injuries have stunted his progress, however, as he has missed a good deal of time in recent years (ribs in 2021 and concussion in 2022).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dolphins are 32-19 in regular-season games that Tagovailoa has started and 0-1 under him in the postseason. Last season, the Dolphins lost three of their last five games, losing the AFC East title to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Miami went on to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round.

As for Tagovailoa's next contract, a handful of young quarterbacks have cashed in on record-shattering deals of late: Joe Burrow (five-year, $275 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Herbert (five-year, $262.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers), Lamar Jackson (five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens) and Jalen Hurts (five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles).

Could an extension of similar magnitude be on the horizon for Tagovailoa?

Only time will tell.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa

share