Tristan Wirfs, Bucs agree to deal making him highest-paid OL in NFL history

There's a new highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a five-year, $140.63 million extension, according to multiple reports. The 25-year-old Wirfs will reportedly receive $88 million in guaranteed money as part of the deal.

Wirfs' contract slightly edges San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams ($138.06 million) for the largest contract in total value. As Wirfs is set to make $28.13 million per year on his new deal, he also tops Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell ($28 million) for the highest-paid offensive lineman on an annual basis.

Wirfs has been one of the game's top offensive tackles since the Bucs selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He began his career at right tackle, protecting Tom Brady en route to a Super Bowl win as a rookie.

The personal accolades followed: Wirfs made the Pro Bowl the next two seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pro honors in 2022.

He moved from right tackle to left tackle in 2023 following the Buccaneers' decision to cut Donovan Smith. Wirfs proved effective at protecting Baker Mayfield's blindside, earning another Pro Bowl nod as he allowed just five sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Wirfs skipped OTAs this offseason. He attended mandatory minicamp in June but was holding in, a tactic players in a contract dispute employ to avoid getting fined.

Wirfs' hold-in continued through the start of training camp. He wasn't participating in practice as the Bucs put the pads on earlier this week, though head coach Todd Bowles said the two sides were negotiating a new deal in "good faith."

Now, Wirfs rejoins practice as one of a handful of core Bucs to receive new deals after their surprise playoff run in 2023. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. received a four-year, $84.1 million extension in May after getting placed on the franchise tag. Prior to the start of free agency, Tampa Bay extended Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans as well. Mayfield received a three-year, $100 million pact while Evans got a two-year, $41 million deal.

