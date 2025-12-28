Trey McBride Sets NFL Single-Season Record for Most Receptions by a Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had a season to forget, but Trey McBride has further established himself as one of the NFL’s premier tight ends.

Last season, McBride took a huge step forward with 111 receptions for 1,146 receiving yards. This season, he made NFL history.

With his 117th reception of the season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, McBride tied the NFL record for most receptions in a single season. The record was previously held by Zach Ertz and was set back in 2018 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trey McBride sets all-time NFL Record for Catches by a Tight End in a Single Season

The Cardinals started 2-0 this season but have lost 12 of their last 13 games. With that, McBride has had a few huge games this season, although most of them have come with his team trailing big.

It was another big defeat that enabled McBride to break the record on Sunday. The Cardinals were down 37-7 in the fourth quarter when McBride tied Ertz’s record with his seventh reception of the game.

McBride has had eight or more catches seven times this season, and he’s hit double digits three times, including back on Dec. 14 when he had season highs with 12 receptions and 134 receiving yards, and he tied his high with two touchdowns.

Evan Engram had 114 receptions in 2023 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Brock Bowers’ memorable 2024 rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders ended with 112. McBride’s 2024 season with 111 was next on the list.

McBride is not close to the record for most receiving yards in a single season. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the record with 1,420 yards back in 2020, and seven tight ends have had at least 1,300 in a season.

