Trey Lance has shown flashes in the preseason, but is he ready to start Week 1?

The San Francisco 49ers used the third overall pick in the NFL Draft to select their quarterback of the future, Trey Lance.

But is it possible that the rookie quarterback is ready to overtake incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo in the immediate future?

In three preseason games, Lance struggled with consistency and showed signs of growing pains, as is to be expected with a rookie.

He finished the preseason completing 19 of 41 passes for 276 yards with three passing touchdowns and an interception.

Lance also struggled with accuracy, completing less than 50% of his pass attempts in two out of three games, though he was the victim of the most dropped passes during that time.

All of those factors added up to Lance receiving the lowest preseason passing grade among rookie quarterbacks from Pro Football Focus.

Even through his struggles, Lance still was able to show the flashes of brilliance that made him the third overall pick in the draft, displaying arm strength and mobility that make him an intriguing prospect.

The inconsistency from Lance could also be attributed to the fact he started just one game in his last season at North Dakota State in 2020. In fact, he only played in 19 career games across three seasons for the Bison.

That lack of time on the field, combined with an NFL preseason that saw many teams not play their starters a single snap, are why Colin Cowherd doesn't believe Lance is ready to be the starting quarterback for the 49ers as he detailed on "The Herd."

"In 600 days, Trey Lance has started one football game of note," said Cowherd. "I can't start him. I don't know what to make of the preseason. Outside of the New England Patriots, did anybody really play their best players?"

Further complicating Lance's chances to start Week 1 is a recent finger injury that he suffered that will keep him sidelined for a week.

There is no denying that the 49ers' offense will belong to Lance at some point in the future.

How far into the future remains to be seen.

