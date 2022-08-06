Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

3 hours ago

Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in.

And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high.

Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel, and former 49er greats like Jerry Rice and Steve Young, have heaped praise on Lance before the season has even begun.

This week, Aiyuk said that with Lance under center, the 49er offense is "going to be a little bit more explosive," and earlier this offseason, Samuel said, "I think Trey will be a superstar in this league." 

Last month, Rice said "the sky's the limit" for Lance.

Nick Wright appears to be sold on the future QB of the 49ers, too, as he explained on Friday's "First Things First."

"This Niners team is ready to win right now," Wright said. "Do we expect the Niners to make the playoffs? Yes. Do we expect Trey Lance to get better as the year moves on? Yes. Do we know the Niners are good enough to make a playoff run with mediocre, if not below-average, quarterback play? Yes. 

"So, once you're in the Super Bowl, which the 49ers absolutely could be, could Trey Lance have a great Super Bowl? Of course, he could."

After showing promise in training camp, Nick Wright explains to Chris Broussard why he believes Trey Lance's ceiling is high. Broussard wasn't as optimistic.

Wright pointed out that Lance could easily have the same type of season that Colin Kaepernick had with San Francisco when he led them to a berth in Super Bowl XLVII, after taking over for a steady, veteran quarterback in Alex Smith. 

Not to mention, both Lance and Kaepernick are dual-threat QBs.

However, Chris Broussard isn't as convinced when it comes to the unproven 22-year-old.

"Call me crazy for being skeptical that a guy who played football at North Dakota State a few years ago and has only played [two games] his last year will step right into the NFL, in his first year as a starter, and be terrific," Broussard said. "I just don't see it."

San Francisco QB coach Brian Griese said this week that Lance has shown a maturity early in training camp that he believes will carry him a long way.

"He gives himself a chance because he shows up every day, and he's ready to work," Griese said. "He has a humility about him that gives him a chance to learn from his mistakes and grow. I've been really encouraged about his demeanor."

Lance is 1-1 as a starter and in those games. In six total appearances, he's thrown for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 57.7% of his passes. 

