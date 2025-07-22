National Football League Trey Hendrickson Posts Florida Highway Photo Amid Bengals Contract Holdout Updated Jul. 22, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the Cincinnati Bengals kick off training camp, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson remains away from the team as he seeks an extension. In fact, he's in a different part of the country.

Hendrickson posted a photo of himself driving on a Florida highway to Instagram on Tuesday morning.

It's difficult to tell which Florida highway Hendrickson ventured on. Logic would say he got on Interstate 75 in Ohio and took the highway all the way down to Florida. Who knows, maybe Hendrickson then dared to go east and made the noble decision to hop on Interstate 95? Could he be on his way to Miami? Maybe Hendrickson is making a one-day trip to Epcot and driving because he couldn't book a flight?

Hendrickson has totaled 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of his four seasons with the Bengals (2021-24), including a 2024 All-Pro honor. Last year, Hendrickson ranked fifth among edge defenders with a 90.4 pass-rush grade, eighth with an 88.1 overall grade and 67th with a 65.9 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

In all likelihood, the 30-year-old Hendrickson wants a contract and salary in line with what four-time All-Pros Myles Garrett (four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns) and T.J. Watt (three-year, $123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers) signed for earlier this offseason.

Hendrickson was given permission to seek a trade in March after failing to gain traction on an extension with the Bengals. Meanwhile, Cincinnati signed wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (four-year, $161 million deal) and Tee Higgins (four-year, $115 million deal) and tight end Mike Gesicki (three-year, $25.5 million deal) to new deals.

The Bengals, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, open the 2025 regular season on the road against the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

