National Football League Trevor Lawrence says it was his choice not to take cart after injuring his ankle Published Dec. 6, 2023 4:40 p.m. ET

When Trevor Lawrence was injured and in pain during the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, the quarterback awkwardly limped off the field and all the way back to the team's locker room without a cart.

However, Lawrence said he decided to walk back and not use a cart, putting down the notion that Jaguars weren't prepared or equipped with a medical cart.

"We have an amazing medical staff that takes care of us in every way that you can imagine. Anything that we need, they're always there," Lawrence told reporters on Wednesday. They work pretty much around the clock to take care of us. We got one of the best, if not the best, in the league.

"So, I've heard what [people have been saying] and all the stuff that's been going on. Yeah, we talked about getting a cart, and I was gonna get a cart. Then, I'm standing there, I'm already at the sideline at that point and the tunnel's right there. I just wanted to get off the field and get out of there. I didn't know what was going on with my ankle and I felt like I could get off [the field]. I was like, ‘Hey, you're good. Just don't bring it out, I'm going in.'"

Lawrence came to regret that decision, though.

"Once I got in there, I was like, ‘This is a pretty long walk,''" Lawrence said with a laugh. "But I was already there, and they asked again if I wanted a cart. I was like, ‘No, we're going to make it the whole way there.' I didn't know there were cameras in the tunnel. So, that's kind of — they're everywhere.

"Of course, we have carts. We have everything we need. I was the one that didn't choose to take one. So, let's put that on me. Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should've taken one, whatever. But it's nothing to do with us not having a cart available. I don't think that would happen in the National Football League, especially here with the crew that we have."

Lawrence was later diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain, which caused him to miss the remainder of Monday's loss. But the Jaguars believe that they're lucky it wasn't worse, as coach Doug Pederson said there was no structural damage to the injured ankle.

Lawrence also considers himself lucky.

"I'm thankful it's not a worse injury than what I thought on the field," Lawrence said.

In fact, the Jaguars may have caught enough of a break with Lawrence's injury that he might not miss any games moving forward. Pederson didn't rule him out for Sunday's game against the Browns, though he said that he wouldn't force Lawrence to play one game and sacrifice his health.

Lawrence didn't practice on Wednesday, but he is out of a walking boot and is still considering playing on Sunday.

"If I can be out there and be myself for the most part, then I'm going to be out there," Lawrence said.

The 8-4 Jaguars' playoff and title hopes likely hinge on Lawrence's health and performance. They're only a game ahead of the Texans and Colts in the battle for the AFC South, but they also remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Lawrence is a big reason why Jacksonville appears to be on track to make it to the postseason for a second straight year. He's 10th in passing yards (3,004) and 12th in passer rating (94.4) season, following his breakout 2022 season with another strong year.

Lawrence is still wearing a protective shoe as he rehabs from the injury. When asked if he was taking any extra precautions any time he walks or moves on his feet, Lawrence signaled that the injury isn't that drastic.

"Just walk normally?" the quarterback joking replied.

