Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold earn Cowherd's top QB grades

This year in the NFL features several new quarterback faces in new places.

A month into the season, how are these new QBs faring? Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" took stock Wednesday, looking at some of the rookies and some of the veterans under center on new teams.

Here is how Cowherd graded each of them after four weeks of play.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

2021 stats: 70% completion percentage, 1,012 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions, 84.7 passer rating

Grade: C

Cowherd's thoughts: "He has the highest completion percentage, 70%, of any quarterback through his first four career games in league history. But he's only got four touchdown passes ... He's not throwing the ball down the field."

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

2021 stats: 56.8% completion percentage, 925 yards, four TDs, eight INTs, 62.8 passer rating

Grade: D

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think he's careless. He's got eight turnovers. He's sloppy. ... Take care of the football. These are four- and five-billion-dollar franchises. You see that with [Los Angeles Chargers QB] Justin Herbert. He understands the value of the football."

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

2021 stats: 63.8% completion percentage, 920 yards, five TDs, one INT, 92.1 passer rating

Grade: C

Cowherd's thoughts: "This is a high-C. I still think he's reckless. He's missed some open throws. He's never been the most accurate thrower, but he played very well and a lot of this is trying to overcome a shockingly bad – surprisingly bad – O-line."

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 stats: 57.0% completion percentage, 873 yards, five TDs, seven INTs, 66.4 passer rating

Grade: B

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's got nine giveaways. That's way too many. The difference [between Lawrence and Wilson] is the Jets have more talent than the Jaguars. There are so many experimental things going on in Jacksonville. So, his turnovers are high, but I see a ton of talent."

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

2021 stats: 48.1% completion percentage, 347 yards, zero TDs, two INTs, 53.9 passer rating

Grade: C

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's been sacked 12 times – more than any quarterback – and that's brutal. ... But I thought last week some of the lights went on. Now, it's not a great defense in Detroit, but he completed mid-60s. He seemed much more under control. There's stuff to like here."

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

2021 stats: 68.3% completion percentage, 1,100 yards, seven TDs, two INTs, 96.8 passer rating

Grade: D

Cowherd's thoughts: "The turnover problems remain an issue. ... Under pressure this year, his quarterback rating is 26 and this has been the knock on Goff – that unless it's a perfect pocket, he struggles. Well, we're seeing it again this year. ... This is going to continue to haunt him."

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

2021 stats: 67.8% completion percentage, 1,189 yards, five TDs, three INTs, 95.4 passer rating

Grade: B

Cowherd's thoughts: "What Sam is, is a playmaker. And you've got to be comfortable with that. Sam is productive. ... [The Panthers] went out and got Darnold knowing he can run for touchdowns."

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

2021 stats: 68.1% completion percentage, 1,222 yards, 11 TDs, two INTs, 117.6 passer rating

Grade: B

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's faced the fewest pressures, 20, and taken the fewest hits, 15, by any quarterback in the league. It would be easy to give him an A, but ... Matt's got a very, very comfortable pocket. A lot of time to throw. Excellent weapons. ... I expect more from you, considering I know your potential, and I think he's been a little erratic."

