Trevon Diggs' son, Aaiden, steals the show again at Cowboys practice

Trevon Diggs' son, Aaiden, has already accounted for a few viral moments in his young life and during his father's NFL career. He added another one Thursday.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' practice, the star cornerback played catch with his 6-year-old son — but there was a twist. If the younger Diggs dropped any of his father's passes, he had to do pushups. If the elder Diggs made a bad throw, he'd get a mouthful from his son.

The father-son duo made a connection early on, which was celebrated by the two of them doing the Griddy.

After that, neither appeared to be in rhythm for much of their session, leading to a lot of pushups and yelling. The Cowboys star pulled his son over, attempting to get on the same page while the two pitched the ball back-and-forth.

On the final try, Diggs' son ran 20 yards down the field and into the end zone where he made a diving catch, similar to his uncle, Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

The play received applause from fans at Cowboys practice in Oxnard, California. It also drew a celebration from quarterback Dak Prescott, who expressed joy for the younger Diggs.

Diggs' son first became known by fans during his cameo appearances on "Hard Knocks" ahead of the 2021 season. During a preseason game that summer, the younger Diggs was mic'd up for the show as he bragged about his dad.

"My dad's named Trevon," Aaiden Diggs said before yelling to his father from the stands. "Believe in yourself! Make sure you do good! Break those ankles! We're tryin' to make the money! We want the money!"

A couple of weeks later, Diggs' son got to meet Prescott, who is his favorite quarterback but often gets him confused with Patrick Mahomes.

"I'm going to train for Dak Prescott," Aaiden Diggs said. "He's my favorite quarterback in the whole entire world. I want his phone number."

After Prescott walked through the door, Aaiden Diggs began to press him with questions. "You're Patrick Mahomes?" he asked … "I mean, not Patrick Mahomes. You're Dak Prescott? So, good to see you."

A year later, Aaiden Diggs didn't get confused when he saw Prescott. In a video shared by the Cowboys, he excitedly ran toward him, yelling his name before catching passes from him.

"You catch better than your dad already," Prescott told the youngster.

Earlier in 2021, Aaiden Diggs celebrated Thanksgiving by sending a cheeky joke to his father's rivals.

"Today, I want to give thanks to all the quarterbacks that throw my dad the football," Aaiden Diggs said.

