National Football League Trevon Diggs reportedly agrees to 5-year, $97 million extension with Cowboys Published Jul. 25, 2023 3:33 p.m. ET

The Cowboys are keeping one of their top defensive players around — and for a long time.

Trevon Diggs has agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension with the team, NFL Media reported Tuesday. Diggs will reportedly receive a $21.25 million signing bonus and incentives that could earn him up to $104 million.

The 24-year-old has been one of the league's top ball hawks ever since the Cowboys drafted him in 2020. Diggs has recorded 17 interceptions in the first three seasons of his career, including a whopping 11 in the 2021 season. He earned an All-Pro nod that season for his play and has made the Pro Bowl in both of the last two seasons.

Diggs was entering the last year of his rookie deal.

For the Cowboys, getting Diggs' deal done on the eve of their first training camp practice is just one of the many orders of business that they need to take care of. Zack Martin was not on the team's flight to training camp in Oxnard, Ca. as he's hoping for a pay raise. CeeDee Lamb and Terence Steele are also in extension negotiations with the team. The team could also look to extend Dak Prescott 's contract, which carries a $59.4 million cap hit next year, after which it expires.

