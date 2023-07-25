National Football League
Trevon Diggs reportedly agrees to 5-year, $97 million extension with Cowboys
National Football League

Trevon Diggs reportedly agrees to 5-year, $97 million extension with Cowboys

Published Jul. 25, 2023 3:33 p.m. ET

The Cowboys are keeping one of their top defensive players around — and for a long time. 

Trevon Diggs has agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension with the team, NFL Media reported Tuesday. Diggs will reportedly receive a $21.25 million signing bonus and incentives that could earn him up to $104 million.

The 24-year-old has been one of the league's top ball hawks ever since the Cowboys drafted him in 2020. Diggs has recorded 17 interceptions in the first three seasons of his career, including a whopping 11 in the 2021 season. He earned an All-Pro nod that season for his play and has made the Pro Bowl in both of the last two seasons. 

Diggs was entering the last year of his rookie deal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Cowboys, getting Diggs' deal done on the eve of their first training camp practice is just one of the many orders of business that they need to take care of. Zack Martin was not on the team's flight to training camp in Oxnard, Ca. as he's hoping for a pay raise. CeeDee Lamb and Terence Steele are also in extension negotiations with the team. The team could also look to extend Dak Prescott's contract, which carries a $59.4 million cap hit next year, after which it expires.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Trevon Diggs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: DeAndre Hopkins explains decision to join Titans, warns don’t write team off

DeAndre Hopkins explains decision to join Titans, warns don’t write team off

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes