Tremaine Edmunds, Bears reportedly agree to four-year deal

Updated Mar. 13, 2023 4:25 p.m. EDT

The Chicago Bears continue to add talent on the first day of the legal tampering period in free agency.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed to join the Bears, according to multiple reports. 

The two-time Pro Bowler spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Edmunds, who is only 24 years old, has recorded at least 100 combined tackles in each of his first five seasons in the league, including in 2022 when he missed four games. 

The signing of Edmunds is just one of a few notable veteran additions the Bears have made over the last few days. They've agreed to deals with linebacker T.J. Edwards and guard Nate Davis so far in free agency and also added receiver D.J. Moore as part of the trade in which they traded down from the No. 1 overall pick to No. 9.

Edmunds ranked  No. 35 on Fox Sports' top 50 free NFL free agent list.

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Edmunds is a solid, at times unspectacular, defender who made huge leaps in pass coverage in 2022. He led the Bills with 102 tackles, despite missing four games.



Chicago Bears
National Football League
Buffalo Bills
