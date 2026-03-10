National Football League
2026 NFL Odds: How Will Travis Kelce Perform in Year 14?

Published Mar. 10, 2026

For the first time in 11 years, the Chiefs did not make the postseason.

After the disappointing year, there were calls for roster overhauls. Kansas City answered by making a few moves in free agency that could help make it competitive again. 

However, there were lingering questions about whether franchise icon, tight end Travis Kelce, would retire, a move that would change the complexion of the entire organization. 

The Kelce question was also answered. 

During the early free agency window, the 11-time Pro Bowler announced he was returning to the NFL for at least another season with Kansas City. And now that Kelce is officially back in 2026, on a one-year, $12 million contract, his season-long receiving yards prop market is up.

Let's dive into those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10.

 

Travis Kelce Regular-Season Receiving Yards 2026

Over 699.5 yards: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 699.5 yards: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Patrick Mahomes is often heralded as being one of the main engineers of the Chiefs' success over the last decade and rightfully so. But Kelce has long been viewed as the Robin to Mahomes' Batman.

As Mahomes' top target, Kelce has been an integral part of Kansas City's three Super Bowl wins and five AFC titles — all since 2019.

Bettors considering wagering Over or Under the 699.5 yards might want to note that, in 2025, Kelce racked up 851 regular-season receiving yards; in 2024, it was 823. In 2023, that number was an outstanding 984.

He's entering his 14th year in the league with 1,080 catches, 13,002 receiving yards and 82 receiving touchdowns, and coming off a 2025 in which he led the Chiefs in targets, yards and receptions.

According to ESPN, Kelce's contract holds a max value of $15 million.

 
