National Football League
Travis Kelce: Chiefs going through 'frustrating f---ing experience'
National Football League

Travis Kelce: Chiefs going through 'frustrating f---ing experience'

Published Dec. 27, 2023 3:14 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs endured a miserable Christmas Day loss at home to AFC West rival the Las Vegas Raiders and have now lost five of their last eight games. Will they get out of this rut?

Kelce, who labeled the Chiefs' current play as "a frustrating f---ing experience," stressed that righting the ship is a combination of everybody playing better.

"It's not just one guy," Kelce said on the latest edition of "New Heights." "It's not just me playing like dog s---. It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. It's not just us not being on the same page, passing-wise. Everybody's in this f---ing thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable …

"Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it's me, it's everybody on the team. And whether that's prep, whether that's having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we're picking up blitzes, how we're running routes versus certain coverages. All the above."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City's 20-14 loss to Las Vegas dropped the Chiefs to 9-6, in position for the No. 3 AFC playoff seed. To boot, the Raiders got the road win with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell not completing a pass after the first quarter, while their two touchdowns came on defensive scores. The Chiefs have lost three consecutive home games.

Kelce, who finished the game with five receptions for 44 yards, was caught during the game throwing his helmet in frustration on the Kansas City sideline.

While the Chiefs are averaging a respectable 22.2 points per game, which is tied for 11th in the NFL, it's their lowest offensive output since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback in 2018. Meanwhile, Mahomes has thrown a career-high 14 interceptions, with a 91.7 passer rating — his lowest mark as a starter.

Chiefs fall to rival Raiders on Christmas Day: Mahomes optimistic

Chiefs fall to rival Raiders on Christmas Day: Mahomes optimistic

Kelce has totaled 90 receptions for 968 yards (a career-low 10.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns this season. The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is on pace to post his eighth consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard season.

Kansas City closes out the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) and then on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10).

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens

2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes