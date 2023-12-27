Travis Kelce: Chiefs going through 'frustrating f---ing experience'
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs endured a miserable Christmas Day loss at home to AFC West rival the Las Vegas Raiders and have now lost five of their last eight games. Will they get out of this rut?
Kelce, who labeled the Chiefs' current play as "a frustrating f---ing experience," stressed that righting the ship is a combination of everybody playing better.
"It's not just one guy," Kelce said on the latest edition of "New Heights." "It's not just me playing like dog s---. It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. It's not just us not being on the same page, passing-wise. Everybody's in this f---ing thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable …
"Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it's me, it's everybody on the team. And whether that's prep, whether that's having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we're picking up blitzes, how we're running routes versus certain coverages. All the above."
Kansas City's 20-14 loss to Las Vegas dropped the Chiefs to 9-6, in position for the No. 3 AFC playoff seed. To boot, the Raiders got the road win with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell not completing a pass after the first quarter, while their two touchdowns came on defensive scores. The Chiefs have lost three consecutive home games.
Kelce, who finished the game with five receptions for 44 yards, was caught during the game throwing his helmet in frustration on the Kansas City sideline.
While the Chiefs are averaging a respectable 22.2 points per game, which is tied for 11th in the NFL, it's their lowest offensive output since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback in 2018. Meanwhile, Mahomes has thrown a career-high 14 interceptions, with a 91.7 passer rating — his lowest mark as a starter.
Kelce has totaled 90 receptions for 968 yards (a career-low 10.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns this season. The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is on pace to post his eighth consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard season.
Kansas City closes out the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) and then on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10).
