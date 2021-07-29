National Football League Jackson catches COVID, Wilson signs deal as training camps hit full speed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Things are getting busy around the NFL as training camps are in full swing for all 32 teams.

Here are a few of the top training camp storylines to keep up with as things get underway.

Rookies make it official

On Thursday, this year's No. 2 pick Zach Wilson signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets. The 21-year-old BYU product will receive a slotted $35.1 million on the deal with a $22.9 million signing bonus.

The news comes one day after San Francisco 49ers quarterback and No. 3 pick Trey Lance inked his deal, signing a four-year, $34.1 million fully guaranteed contract before the 49ers' first camp practice began.

Now that Lance is signed, the real fun can begin, aka the QB battle with Jimmy Garoppolo.

The no-look pass is back

Kansas City megastar Patrick Mahomes is already flexing his signature no-look pass at training camp, connecting with receiver Tyreek Hill across the middle of the field without taking his gaze off linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Wednesday.

And with his eyes set on a perfect 20-0 record this season, there will likely be more super throws like this one from Mahomes come September.

Randall Cobb to Packers

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers spoke candidly ahead of the Packers ' first day of training camp , revealing that he wanted to help the organization grow and learn from its mistakes – specifically letting quality veterans like Cobb leave town. It appears Rodgers manifested a reunion because news broke on Thursday that the Packers had completed a trade with the Houston Texans to acquire the wide receiver.

On Thursday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made it clear that Green Bay went out and got Cobb because Rodgers wanted him.

"Obviously without Aaron, I don't think we would probably be pursuing that," Gutekunst said. "Randall's still a really good player. Seeing him last night just kind of reminded me what an impact he'll have in our locker room and for our football team. But this was a very important thing for Aaron, and that's why we did it."

Cobb was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 draft and amassed 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns in eight seasons. Cobb caught 71% of the passes thrown to him by Rodgers, the highest catch percentage of any receiver (minimum 10 targets) alongside the reigning NFL MVP, per ESPN.

However, after the 2018 season, the two parted ways, and Cobb went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 before joining the Texans in 2020.

The Cowboys can't catch a break

Dak Prescott’s surgically repaired ankle has not limited him through five training camp practices (the Cowboys started a week before the rest of the league), but now he’s dealing with a new issue.

The 28-year-old quarterback left midway through Wednesday's practice due to a strained muscle in his right throwing shoulder, an injury confirmed later by an MRI.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far. Better to be cautious and smart about it," he said . "I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback."

The Ravens are getting off to a rocky start

Baltimore began training camp on Wednesday without superstar QB Lamar Jackson after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in eight months. The 24-year-old former MVP tested negative upon his arrival at the team’s facility last Wednesday but returned a positive test on Tuesday, per Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

When asked about his vaccination status in June, Jackson declined to answer, calling it a personal choice . According to league policies, unvaccinated players must undergo a rapid PCR test upon their arrival to camp and continue to test every day, while vaccinated players will be tested once every 14 days. If Jackson was tested last Wednesday and again on Tuesday, it appears he is adhering to the guidelines for unvaccinated players.

Despite this most recent diagnosis, the Ravens’ vaccination rate is trending upward in the 90% range .

Joe Burrow is back!

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is ready to get back on track after his 2020 season was cut short after tearing his ACL last November. At his press conference before the team’s first practice on Wednesday, Burrow told reporters he’s ready to compete and get back on the field.

"I’m just about 100 percent," Burrow said. "Feeling great, still getting stronger in my legs. Going to continue to lift throughout camp, keep getting stronger, so I just feel great going into Week 1."

