National Football League Trainer: Colts QB Anthony Richardson looks 'better than he's ever looked' Published Jul. 25, 2024 10:50 a.m. ET

As Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returns for 2024, could he make a massive Year 2 leap?

Richardson "looks better than he's ever looked" coming out of the offseason, according to one of his trainers, private quarterback coach Will Hewlett of CORTX Sports Performance. As Richardson has built his right shoulder back up from injury, he's increased the spin rate on his throws, allowing passes to travel more efficiently and better cut through wind in possible bad weather games. The increased spin rate also means potentially easier balls to catch for his teammates.

The Colts start training camp on Thursday, and Richardson isn't expected to have any limitations, according to general manager Chris Ballard. The former No. 4 overall pick was held out of the final day of mandatory minicamp in June due to soreness in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. His rookie season ended in just 173 snaps after suffering an AC joint sprain against the Tennessee Titans.

"He's just tightened things up in a really good way," Hewlett told FOX Sports. "He had a ball that hit an RPM [revolutions per minute] of like the high 700s. The NFL standard is 600, so if you're over 600, you're safe. You're in a good spot. … So it jumped over 150 RPMs [above that] on certain throws, which is pretty insane actually. So [that's] a really good indicator that things are clicking really, really well for him. And just with his extreme athleticism and gifts that he has, when it's all put together, it looks as good as any quarterback I've ever seen."

While changes to Richardson's throwing motion won't be noticeable to the casual fan, Hewlett said the consistency of his passes has also improved, meaning the variance between his worst and best throws has also shrunk.

That could pay major dividends for the second-year quarterback and the Colts' passing game. In four games last season, Richardson completed 59.5% of his passes — a rate for the season that would've placed him above just one of the 32 qualified quarterbacks, the Titans' Will Levis (58.4%).

Richardson threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns against one interception as a rookie. He also had 25 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown in his first three career starts.

"To me, there's no reason why he's not the Comeback Player of the Year," Hewlett said. "There's no reason why he's not in the running for the MVP at the end of the year. And if he puts a full season together, he's going to do things that I think will throw that division upside down.

"He's special. He's special as a human, as a processor, as an athlete," Hewlett added. "And it's easy to get caught up in the ‘wow' factor that he produces when he dunks a basketball or throwing a football, but he's got so many other great things and qualities about him. I'm just really excited to see him just go out there and play free, play healthy. It's going to be popcorn time."

Through CORTX Sports Performance — which also works with other NFL quarterbacks such as the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy — Richardson threw four days a week ahead of training camp, thrust in various scenarios that mimic games.

The focus was putting the "final touches" on his throwing and ramping up the volume of his reps.

"If you walked on the field and you didn't know a lot, you'd be like, ‘That dude can throw the ball really, really well,'" Hewlett said. "There's nothing that's going to stand out that would question his ability to complete passes at a consistent level."

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor spoke to reporters Wednesday wearing a Richardson-themed shirt.

He spoke about his excitement to play with the second-year quarterback in 2024, as the tandem played just two snaps together last season.

The 2021 triple crown rushing champion, Taylor acknowledged that he's never previously had a teammate in the backfield with him of Richardson's athletic profile.

"Really just to get a feel for each other. Learn how one another moves, how [he plays], how he thinks. I think it's going to be really fun," Taylor said. "That's why it's so exciting, because it's almost like there's a whole new element now. You're not just worrying about what I'm doing. It's like, ‘You better worry about this guy because if not, he's going to kill you.'

"I think this year we got a little taste, especially getting some work during OTAs," Taylor continued. "Now, just every single day hitting it during training camp, and I think we will be able to put something really nice and special together."

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

