Trailing The Pack

The Green Bay Packers are having a good season.

They currently rank ninth in total offense (394.6 yards per game), rushing yards per game (128.9), and passing yards per game (265.7), while also maintaining the third highest scoring offense in the NFL (31.3 points per game).

But good is not great for the Packers, and Green Bay's two losses have been a cause for concern.

The first came on the road in Week 6, a 38-10 demolition at the hands of the Buccaneers in what was supposed to be a showdown between two legendary quarterbacks.

But even with that 28-point blowout on their resume, the Packers' Week 8 loss could be considered even more alarming, after Aaron Rodgers and Co. fell 28-22 to the Minnesota Vikings – who entered Sunday at 1-5 – in Green Bay.

While the Packers still sit atop the NFC North, their offensive numbers can be a bit misleading.

Green Bay produced 109 yards on the ground against the Vikings and just 94 rushing yards against the Buccaneers, well below their season average of 128.9.

The Packers are averaging 37.2 points per game in their five wins, as opposed to just 16 points per game in their two losses.

Green Bay's offensive woes are why Stephen A. Smith believes that upgrading their offense around future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have been the Packers' top priority heading into the trade deadline.

"As a talent, he may be the greatest quarterback to ever play this game. And for some reason, you are satisified with the receiving corps that you have. The Davante Adams, the [Marquez] Valdes-Scantling's of the world. I think you should upgrade at that spot."

All signs pointed towards the Packers upgrading at the wide receiver position on Tuesday, and rumors were that they were targeting Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller as a trade target.

But no trade came to fruition.

While the focus has been on the offense's lack of productivity in losses, the Green Bay defense has also left much to be desired.

The Packers have allowed at least 28 points in four of their seven games this season, after only allowing 28 points just twice during the 2019 regular season.

Former NFL running back Brian Westbrook detailed just how much the Green Bay defense is struggling on First Things First.

"At this point, their defense is one of the worst defenses in the league at takeaways. They only have two interceptions and two recovered fumbles at this point. They also have one of the higher passer ratings against their defense. Only the Vikings, the Texans, and the Falcons are worse than them."

The Packers finished the 2019 regular season at 13-3, before making a run to the NFC Championship Game where they fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

But with the addition of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the emergence of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the NFC has only gotten stronger in 2020.

With no adjustments having been made to their current roster at the deadline, Green Bay might find itself trailing the pack for the rest of the season as opposed to leading it.

