National Football League Herd Hierarchy: The NFC's top quarterbacks Published Mar. 8, 2023 8:43 a.m. EST

While many believe the NFC's quarterback talent pales in comparison to the AFC's, there are a number of noteworthy QBs who call the NFC home.

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd outlined the top quarterbacks in the conference on "The Herd." Though he's generally accustomed to top-10 lists, Cowherd couldn't bring himself to move past name No. 8.

"I can't do a nine," Cowherd said. "And I can't do a 10. I can't do it. Don't even ask me to put [Giants quarterback] Daniel Jones or [49ers quarterback] Brock Purdy on there. I can't do it."

So with eight slots to be filled, let's dive into Cowherd's list.

8. Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Cowherd's thoughts: "Look at the numbers. … He completed 69% of his throws. Thirty TDs, 11 picks. I get size — 6-foot-3 and a half, 220 [pounds]. He's a big kid, hard worker. I think he's limited. I don't think he's gonna make a ton of plays off-script. I think a lot of his success last year was the run game, but I would put him at No. 8."

7. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't get any mobility, I don't get a big arm, he shrinks in big games. But he does give you 4,000 yards passing almost every year. Seven of eight years you get 4,000 yards passing. … When you need him in the fourth quarter … I never trust Kirk."

6. New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

Cowherd's thoughts: "Derek's a four-time Pro Bowler. Derek has never had … support. [He has] had horrible defenses, six different coaches, instability his entire career, and he leads the NFL with 33 game-winning drives since he entered the league. He is one of the best come-from-behind fourth-quarter quarterbacks in the NFL. … He's a life-preserver for a rickety, wobbly Raider franchise. Now, he's a Saint."

5. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Cowherd's thoughts: "You know his completion percentage is top 10 all time at 67%? So his passer rating's good. First several years in the league he had the best running back and the best offensive line. He's come back down to Earth, as the team has needed Dak to carry them more than Dak's being carried by the team."

4. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Cowherd's thoughts: "Bit of a headcase. Have questions about his size and durability. But he's the first player in league history that had 70 TD passes and 20 rushing TDs in his first three years in the league. He is a unique, global football quarterback talent. He's got to get his mental right … but he can play."

3. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Cowherd's thoughts: "Laugh all you want, Jared Goff's been to a Super Bowl. By the way, first seven years in the NFL, he's a Pro Bowler three times. Oh, by the way, led the Lions to their first winning season since 2017. He's pretty good. Ninety-plus passer rating in five of the last six years. He's not mobile. He's Matt Ryan with better arm talent. Matt Ryan won an MVP."

2. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Cowherd's thoughts: "I'd like to see him without a stacked team, but Jalen Hurts shows me a lot. The Super Bowl performance was otherworldly. I mean that Super Bowl, for any doubter out there, was a wow, jaw-dropping performance. Leadership, maturity, I have everything I want. A grown-up."

1. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Cowherd's thoughts: "No. 1 high school quarterback, No. 1 college quarterback at Georgia, No. 1 draft pick. The year they won the Super Bowl, he threw for 6,000 yards and 50 TDs. He's an elite talent, he's getting older, he's been banged up. But nobody doubts the no-looks throws, big-time A++ arm. When the Rams gave him protection, he was a machine."

