National Football League Top Of the Class 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now over halfway into the 2020 NFL season, the trio of top quarterback draft picks – Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Los Angeles' Justin Herbert – seem to have proven they were worth the investment.

But if you could only have one, who would it be?

The No. 1 pick in he class has certainly shined bright.

Across eight games, Burrow is completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions for a passer rating of 91.4.

Only two rookie quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for more yards through their first eight starts – Andrew Luck (2,404) and Cam Newton (2,393).

Not to mention, Burrow was the first rookie in league history to throw for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, he's taken the second most sacks (28) just behind Philadelphia's Carson Wentz, and the Bengals defense is allowing an average of 400.9 yards per game (26th in the league).

Based off the offensive line holes and the defensive woes, the team is just 2-5-1 with Burrow, but Skip is impressed with Burrow's performance thus far.

"He's got athletic ability ... but what I like the most is his mental and physical toughness under siege, without protection, is spectacular. He has done even better than I thought he could for a really bad football team."

FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe agreed with Skip, but then argued that will prove to be Burrow's detriment long-term.

"I think Joe Burrow is unbelievable given the situation ... but moving forward do you trust Cincinnati?"

And because of that, Shannon put both Herbert and Tua ahead of Burrow in his rookie rankings.

Herbert is completing 67.3 percent of his throws for 2,146 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns and five interceptions for a 104.7 passer rating.

With his three touchdown passes against Denver on Sunday, Herbert joined Deshaun Watson as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least three touchdown passes in four straight games.

Herbert is averaging 306.6 yards per game, good for third-most in the league behind Seattle's Russell Wilson (317.6) and Prescott (371.2), and he has at least 250 passing yards in all seven of his starts.

Because of Herbert's incredible ability to sling the pigskin, Shannon is pleasantly surprised with Herbert's performance so far.

However, the Chargers are 1-6 with Herbert in the lineup, and that is the reason why Shannon believes Tua has the best chance at success in the league.

Through two starts, Tagovailoa is completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns good for a 103.8 passer rating and a 2-0 record.

In his first game, Miami's defense and special teams carried most of the load in a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams, as Tua threw for just 93 yards and a touchdown.

But in Tua's second contest, after traveling across the country, Tagovailoa out dueled Arizona's Kyler Murray in a 34-31 win, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins are in position for a playoff spot right now at 5-3, and according to First Things First Nick Wright, Tagovailoa might be the guy to get them there.

While Tua's future might be bright, it seems he still has work to do as his Rookie of the Year odds rank third-best (+900) behind Joe Burrow (+110) and Justin Herbert (-110), according to FOX Bet.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.