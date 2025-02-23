National Football League Top 5 potential trade fits for Rams QB Matthew Stafford Published Feb. 23, 2025 2:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford actually be traded? It's a legitimate question following a report from NFL Media this weekend that the Rams granted Stafford permission to speak to other teams about his value.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports also reported in recent days that the Rams and Stafford would both prefer to run it back together in 2025 but need to resolve his contract situation. The 37-year-old quarterback is due a $4 million roster bonus in March but otherwise has no guaranteed money in his $23 million contract.

Stafford and the Rams went through a tough negotiation last year that ended with Los Angeles sweetening his deal for 2024 by moving $5 million from his 2025 compensation and guaranteeing all $40 million. Stafford delivered by leading a young Rams roster to within a play of beating the eventual champion Eagles and advancing to the NFC title game.

This week, the Rams and Stafford's agent are planning to meet at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground on a new deal. If they ultimately cannot, L.A. will be seeking a first-round pick for Stafford.

With that, here are five teams that make sense as potential trade partners.

GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen earned a one-year reprieve from Colts owner Jim Irsay. However, Steichen fired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, replacing him with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Which means Steichen and Ballard could be next on the chopping block.

The Colts are in win-now mode. And while young quarterback Anthony Richardson has had his moments, he's been inconsistent at best on the field, posting an 8-7 record and 67.8 career passer rating with 11 career touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Stafford gives the Colts a clear upgrade at quarterback in a winnable division in the AFC South, while the Rams get the Texas native out of the NFC.

Indy owns the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Vikings are willing to pay top-tier quarterback money, who would you rather give it to — Sam Darnold or Stafford? Minnesota has shown it's built to win now, posting a 14-3 record during the regular season in 2024. But while Darnold played near an MVP level during the regular season, he fizzled in a disappointing loss to the Rams in the postseason.

And with second-year pro J.J. McCarthy still working his way back from knee surgery, head coach Kevin O'Connell would get a player he's familiar with from his time in Los Angeles. Stafford, meanwhile, would return to an NFC North division he knows well from his 12 years with the Lions.

The Vikings own the No. 24 overall pick in the draft.

With Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady looking to quickly turn things around in Las Vegas, Stafford would be a key, foundational piece in that effort. The Raiders have been unsettled at the most important position in sports since moving on from Derek Carr more than two years ago. That has ultimately cost the past two Raiders head coaches and GMs their jobs.

By securing Stafford, Carroll would have a bridge quarterback who could help the Raiders win now in an ultra-competitive AFC West while allowing them to draft and nurture a developmental prospect behind the experienced signal-caller.

Las Vegas owns the Nos. 6 and 37 picks in the draft.

Like the Colts, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have immense pressure to win now after a disastrous season in which the Giants allowed their best player to sign in free agency with their division rival and lead them to the Super Bowl.

Even worse, the Giants paid quarterback Daniel Jones instead of Saquon Barkley and released him less than two years into his extension due to poor play. Stafford would mark a massive upgrade at quarterback, perhaps allowing New York to compete in the NFC East. He's already familiar with the coaching staff, as his brother-in-law Chad Hall joined the Giants as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach.

New York's No. 3 overall pick would seem too expensive, but the club also holds the No. 34 pick.

The combination of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson helped lead the Steelers to the postseason. But the offense sputtered down the stretch, averaging just 14.2 points in its final five games of the year — all losses.

Stafford, meanwhile, has recently played his best at the end of the year, posting a 13-1 record in December and a 5-2 mark in the postseason during his Rams tenure. Quarterback has been a lingering issue in Pittsburgh, particularly since Ben Roethlisberger retired a few years ago.

While the Steelers have avoided finishing with a losing record since 2003, they also haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Their regular-season success has also kept them from being able to select a QB higher in the first round. Holding the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 draft presents the same dilemma, but perhaps could be trade bait for the Rams.

