National Football League Acho, Wiley reveal their top five NFL quarterbacks to have for the stretch run 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With five weeks left in the NFL's regular season, which five quarterbacks are best geared up for the stretch run to the playoffs and, perhaps, beyond?

That was a topic of discussion Thursday on "Speak For Yourself," with hosts Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho.

The two found common ground on a pair of future Hall of Fame QBs at No. 1 (Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and No. 2 (Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers) on their respective lists, which shouldn't be too big of a shock.

However, they differed on their third, fourth and fifth picks.

Here are the quarterbacks Wiley and Acho chose to ride with, along with their rationale for making those selections.

FIFTH QB

Wiley: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills | Acho: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Wiley's thoughts: "Let's go with Josh Allen. I just like that arm talent. I just like his intangibles. I like his moxie as well. ... Josh Allen is a tremendous talent."

Acho's thoughts: "What I care about most right now? Give me veteran presence. Dak Prescott as my fifth quarterback for this stretch run."

FOURTH QB

Wiley: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals | Acho: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Wiley's thoughts: "Kyler Murray, when healthy, will be the MVP, but he hasn't been healthy this year, so that's going to be a different conversation. But you talk about his talents? You talk about how he has led this team? ... I'm going with the talent."

Acho's thoughts: "I love my dog Lamar Jackson because even in his bad games, somehow the Ravens still win. ... But I think, more importantly, Lamar Jackson, we've seen him will his team to victory."

THIRD QB

Wiley: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers | Acho: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Wiley's thoughts: "Remember that whole conversation: Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert? 'Oh, they've got a big matchup this week!' How'd that go? Let's just redraft that right now ... Justin Herbert would be the No. 1 overall pick."

Acho's thoughts: "I think I could put him at No. 2, or I could put him at No. 1. If you're talking about who do I trust from this point forward, you've seen Mahomes win a Super Bowl. Haven't seen Dak do it, haven't seen Lamar do it, haven't seen Josh do it, haven't seen Kyler come close. ... Mahomes has been there before."

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

Wiley's list ended up with Brady, Rodgers, Herbert, Murray and Allen against Acho's list of Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, Jackson and Prescott. With their respective top fives revealed, the two made their cases for whose list was better, with Acho pointing to experience as tipping the scales in his favor.

"Mahomes in the playoffs vs. Herbert? Gimme Mahomes [every] day of the week," Acho said. "Dak Prescott-Josh Allen? Gimme Dak Prescott [every] day of the week. Lamar Jackson-Kyler Murray? You haven't seen Kyler Murray in a meaningful football game."

But Wiley said he is banking on potential.

"You keep trying to use the fact that these guys haven't been in the playoffs," Wiley said. "'What are they gonna do?' ... That's what faith is. The belief in the unforeseen!"

Which list would you prefer to take for the stretch run?

Acho and Wiley said to let them know on social media, so have at it!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.