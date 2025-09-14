National Football League NFL Week 2 Recap: The 10 Stats That Define This Past Week's Slate Published Sep. 16, 2025 11:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 2 had a bit of everything, and these are the 10 stats that stand out.

The Dallas Cowboys outlasted the New York Giants in an overtime thriller. The Cincinnati Bengals were able to come back and defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars without Joe Burrow. There was a historically rare sequence in the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game.

Oh, and there was also a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was just the 12th time that the two teams from the previous season's Super Bowl met in the following year. However, it marked the third straight year there was a Super Bowl rematch, with the Eagles and Chiefs meeting at Arrowhead in 2023 after their Super Bowl LII matchup.

Here's what the FOX Sports research team came up with so you can sound smart with your friends.

1. Oh no, Mahomes: The Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. This is also the first time the Chiefs have started 0-2 since 2014.

2. Mr. Efficiency: Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Baltimore Ravens' 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Sunday was Jackson's 11th career game with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. That breaks a tie with Mahomes for the most such games by a quarterback prior to their 30th birthday.

3. Hello, Brett: With his touchdown pass today against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre for the fourth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history with 509.

Aaron Rodgers made NFL history, but he couldn't get the win over the Seahawks. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

4. Back-to-back return TDs: In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game, Miami's Malik Washington and New England's Antonio Gibson returned touchdowns on back-to-back plays. It marked the second time in NFL history that a kickoff return touchdown immediately followed a punt return touchdown. The other instance came in 1992 between Atlanta and Washington.

5. CMC does it all: Christian McCaffrey recorded a receiving touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' victory over the New Orleans Saints, which was his 30th career receiving touchdown. That made him the third player in NFL history to record 50-plus career rush touchdowns and 30-plus career receiving touchdowns, joining Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore.

6. Is Mr. Unlimited back?: Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Giants' loss to the Cowboys. It was the third time in his career that he's had a game with 400-plus passing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns. All three have come with a different team (Seahawks, Steelers, Giants). Wilson joins Ryan Fitzpatrick, Warren Moon, and Kirk Cousins as the only players to throw for three-plus touchdowns and 400-plus yards in a game for three different teams.

Russell Wilson had a massive day on the stat sheet, but he couldn't get the win. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

7. Kicking from deep: Brandon Aubrey's 64-yard field goal that sent Sunday's Giants-Cowboys game to overtime is the second-longest field goal in NFL history as time expired in the 4th quarter. The longest comes from Justin Tucker, who kicked a 66-yarder in 2021 against the Detroit Lions. The kick was Aubrey's fourth career field goal of 60-plus yards, tying Brett Maher for the most all-time.

8. Two-way prowess: Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter joined Julian Edelman as the only players to record 20-plus snaps on both offense and defense in a single game since 2006 (regular season and playoffs). Hunter is the only one to do so in a regular-season game in that span (Julian Edelman did so in the 2011 AFC title game).

9. No Ben Johnson? No problem: Jared Goff lit up the Chicago Bears on Sunday, throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns to help the Lions win 52-21. This was the fifth game in Goff's career in which his team scored 50-plus points; the only other starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with that many 50-plus point games:

Tom Brady (8)

Drew Brees (6)

Peyton Manning (5)

10. Good luck bringing down JT: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 165 yards in the Indianapolis Colts' victory over the Denver Broncos. It was his ninth career game with 160-plus rushing yards; no one in Colts history has more than four. His nine such games are also the second-most in the league since his rookie season in 2020, with only Derrick Henry having more (10).

