Tommy DeVito's appearance at New Jersey pizzeria canceled over alleged price bump

A New Jersey pizzeria said no grazie to Tommy DeVito and his agent after they allegedly asked for a higher price to make an appearance at their shop on Tuesday.

The Giants quarterback's planned appearance at Coniglio's Old Fashioned has been canceled after it "received word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling" from $10,000 to $20,000, the pizza shop claimed.

"No [DeVito] will NOT be [Coniglio's] this Tuesday as originally planned," the pizzeria wrote in an Instagram post. "After last week's win we received word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling (went from $10k to $20); We are a small family run business & decided $20,000 was a bit steep for 2 hours."

DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, disputed the Morristown, New Jersey, pizzeria's claim.

"It's a shame that the restaurant promoted that they would have Tommy when we didn't have a signed contract," Stellato told sports business reporter Darren Rovell. "We didn't raise the price because nothing was ever agreed to."

Coniglio's Old Fashioned pizzeria owner Nino Coniglio sent Rovell a screenshot of a conversation he had with Stellato over text message that indicated that both parties had a prior agreement, though nothing was ever signed.

"We agreed in principle to terms — 2 hours, 250 autographs and $10,000 and then the agent couldn't be reached. He reached back out after Monday's game to tell us the price was now $20,000," Coniglio told Rovell.

DeVito rose to fame earlier in this season when the undrafted rookie made his first appearance in October, replacing Tyrod Taylor in a loss to the Jets before taking over the starting quarterback job from Daniel Jones when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear. He grew up 11 miles away from MetLife Stadium in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and it was later learned that he still lived at home with his parents.

DeVito's popularity ascended in New York City and the greater New York area last week after he led the Giants to an upset win over the Packers on Monday night, completing 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards to go with 71 rushing yards. He also led the Giants to a game-winning drive with Randy Bullock kicking the deciding field goal as time expired. It marked the third win in a row for the Giants, moving to 3-1 at the time in games DeVito started.

Earlier that night, DeVito's agent became a viral sensation due to his appearance on the Giants' sideline when he spoke to his client pregame. Stellato, who was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame last Friday, was also shown by the broadcast cameras giving kisses to DeVito's father following a Giants touchdown in that game.

Some of the hype around DeVito took a bit of a halt on Sunday though. The quarterback completed 20 of 34 passes for 177 yards and was sacked seven times in the Giants' 24-6 loss to the Saints, briefly leaving the game due to injury before returning. Adding insult to injury, Saints players mocked DeVito with the pinched-finger hand motion following a few of their sacks.

DeVito took the Saints' taunts on the chin, calling it "all fun and games" following the loss. How well DeVito is taking the canceled appearance at Coniglio's Old Fashioned pizzeria remains to be seen, but the shop focused on a better memory it had with a Giants player in the Instagram post it made announcing that DeVito's appearance had been canceled.

"Anywho— as I have never been one to cry over spilt milk, let's instead be positive & #throwback to a couple years ago when Nino taught the incredible Eli Manning how to make #pizza," the shop wrote in the post, which included a video of Manning making a pizza.

"PS Sorry about that loss today #nygiants fans— but we're Italian too & don't like when someone says one thing & does another."

The Giants fell to 5-9 on the season with Sunday's loss, nearly wiping out all of the playoff hopes they had left.

While the Giants prepare to take on the struggling Eagles on Christmas Day (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), DeVito will be making an appearance elsewhere on Tuesday instead of Coniglio's Old Fashioned pizzeria. He'll be holding a limited public signing at The Hobby Hive in East Hanover, New Jersey. VIP packages for the event cost $225, which includes a photo with the quarterback and an autographed photo, among other things.

