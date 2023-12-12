National Football League
Tommy DeVito's agent Sean Stellato embracing viral spotlight
National Football League

Tommy DeVito's agent Sean Stellato embracing viral spotlight

Updated Dec. 12, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

Sean Stellato, the agent of New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, made a radio appearance on "Boomer and Gio" on Tuesday to discuss his client's rise to prominence, as well as the nickname assigned to him by Peyton Manning, and other viral moments from Monday night's game.

"I'm good, I'm blessed," Stellato said. "I always say too blessed to be stressed. It was a great night." 

Tommy DeVito leads Giants to upset over Packers

Tommy DeVito leads Giants to upset over Packers

DeVito helped the Giants defeat the Packers 24-22 by orchestrating a remarkable late fourth-quarter drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal. 

"It's all about Tommy," Stellato explained. "Tommy and I are very proud Italian Americans. We want to represent our culture in a positive way, and sometimes you have fun with it… we had a little fun with it last night." 

ADVERTISEMENT

During ESPN's alternate Monday night broadcast, Manning assigned Stellato the nickname "slimy" while giving commentary on televised footage of the agent. Stellato found humor in the Hall of Fame quarterback's wit, but claimed to have never been called by that nickname before.

"I don't know if that's just him being a southern dude. I look at it as elegant," Stellato said. "I don't know where ‘slimy' comes from… but if Peyton wants to challenge me in a 40-yard dash, I'd be happy to do that." 

"I never heard that nickname in my life… I think he might watch too much ‘Goodfellas.'"

Stellato's Monday night appearance went viral on social media, as the agent donned a black pinstripe suit with a matching fedora hat, and was seen kissing DeVito's father on the cheek while celebrating the Giants' victory in the stands. 

In spite of DeVito's performance that has since made him the talk of New York City, Stellato believes his client has more in the tank.

"Tommy hasn't really scratched the surface of what he's gonna become," Stellato said. "He's driven, and he's focused to get ready for next week against New Orleans."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Cowboys' Dak Prescott new favorite to win

2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Cowboys' Dak Prescott new favorite to win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes