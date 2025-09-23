National Football League
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: How Do Undefeated Teams Stack Up?
Updated Sep. 23, 2025 10:01 p.m. ET

Tom Brady had one rule in his power rankings for the first couple of weeks of the season: The Philadelphia Eagles remain at No. 1 until someone beats them. Entering Week 4, he's adding another rule: Only undefeated teams can be ranked in the top five.

As the GOAT unveiled his latest top 10, that means only six teams are eligible to be in Brady's top 10. That also means the Detroit Lions can't be a top-five team, even after their impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

So, how does Brady view the NFL's six undefeated teams? Is Detroit the best one-win team? Did the Ravens stay in the top 10, or did the Kansas City Chiefs re-enter the top 10 with their first win of the season?

Let's take a look at Brady's top 10. 

Tom Brady’s Week 3 Power Rankings 🚨
#1 Philadelphia Eagles
3-0

Brady’s thoughts: "Still on top of the pile, it's the Eagles, who came all the way back from 26-7 at home in Philly [against the Rams]. Look, it's not 28-3, but it's still pretty impressive. We might have a shakeup coming next Sunday, when I'm in Tampa for Bucs-Eagles, Week 4 on FOX." 

#2 Buffalo Bills
3-0

"Our top two teams picked up wins, so nothing changes there. Thursday night games can get weird on such a short week, so Buffalo is just happy to walk away with a win against the Dolphins." 

#3 Los Angeles Chargers
3-0
3-0

"The Los Angeles Chargers got a divisional win at home and moved up to No. 3. First-round pick Omarion Hampton will shoulder a huge responsibility moving forward without Najee Harris. But I've loved what I've seen out of him." 

Omarion Hampton rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' win over the Broncos in Week 3. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-0
3-0

"The Bucs moved up a spot to No. 4. Let's all just pretend that the last 10 minutes [of Sunday's game against the Jets] didn't happen. It was all great up until then. It feels like block the field goal, return it for a touchdown has become a staple in playbooks around the league. Well, I wish I thought of that one more often when I was playing." 

#5 San Francisco 49ers
3-0
3-0

"It was tight between the Colts and the 49ers [for the No. 5 spot]. But Ricky Pearsall stepped up to help San Fran find a way to win this past week. If they can get Brock Purdy and George Kittle healthy, this team could surprise people."

#6 Indianapolis Colts
3-0
3-0
#7 Detroit Lions
2-1

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for two touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Ravens on Monday night. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

#8 Green Bay Packers
2-1
2-1
#9 Washington Commanders
2-1
2-1
#10 Los Angeles Rams
2-1

