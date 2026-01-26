What Tom Brady Said of Patriots AFC Title Win: 'Going to be an Incredible Super Bowl'

Super Bowl LX hits close to home for Tom Brady.

Brady will get to see the team he quarterbacked to six titles, the New England Patriots, play in a Super Bowl that will be held in Santa Clara, California, which is less than 30 miles away from his hometown of San Mateo. As the Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX with a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Brady saluted his former team on the achievement while on the call for Sunday's NFC Championship Game for FOX.

"Just so happy for Mike Vrabel, a former teammate of mine," Brady said in the final moments of the Seattle Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams. "New England, no one was quite sure how well they would do. Back-to-back 4-13 seasons and they turned [around] to get a road AFC Championship victory in Denver. I know how hard that is. Josh McDaniels has done an incredible job as [offensive] coordinator, Drake Maye and that defense — this is going to be an incredible Super Bowl matchup."

This will mark the second time the Patriots and Seahawks will meet in a Super Bowl. If it's anything like the first matchup between the two teams, it should be an "incredible Super Bowl," as Brady put it. The Patriots memorably sealed their 28-24 victory over the Seahawks with Malcolm Butler's interception of Russell Wilson at the goal line in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX.

That victory marked Brady's fourth Super Bowl title, which was also his first Super Bowl win in 10 years. In that game, Brady led New England to a fourth-quarter comeback as it trailed by 10, throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns to take home MVP honors.

Brady said he'll be in attendance to watch his former team play in Super Bowl LX. But Brady's already impressed with how his former team got there, with the Patriots doing something he never did in his career: win a playoff game at Denver.

"Such an exciting achievement for the teams that validate all the things you try to embody when you win that championship game on the road," said Brady, who lost all three playoff games he's played at Denver. "Just unbelievable joy and elation."

Former Patriots tight end and "FOX NFL Sunday" analyst Rob Gronkowski was also impressed by his former team's achievement on Sunday, which marks just the third time that New England has reached the Super Bowl without Brady.

"It was one of the best turnarounds in sports, from where the Patriots were last year and then going out and getting Mike Vrabel as their head coach and going to the Super Bowl," Gronkowski said. "Pats Nation, we're going back to the Super Bowl, baby. That's what I'm talking about."

Patriots head BACK to Super Bowl 🚨 Gronk reacts to win over Broncos in AFC Championship

Gronkowski feels pretty bullish about his former team getting it done in Super Bowl LX as well, but there's another big proclamation he made following the Patriots' win on Sunday.

"I can say this: that gold jacket is 100% waiting for RKK [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Gronkowski said. "There's no doubt about that. He's one of the best owners in all of sports."