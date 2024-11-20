National Football League Tom Brady reveals favorite Lambeau Field memories ahead of calling 49ers-Packers Updated Nov. 20, 2024 9:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports' Tom Brady is looking down memory lane as he prepares to return to Lambeau Field for Sunday's San Francisco 49ers - Green Bay Packers game.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be on the call on FOX ( Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ), and was recently asked by a fan in a new digital series, "Tom Brady's Fan Mailbag," for his favorite memory from playing at the Packers' iconic home field.

"I've had a few. I'll give you two because there are two great memories," Brady replied to the question. "One, the first time that I played in Lambeau, I literally took a video of me walking down the tunnel down to the field. I felt like I was in hallowed grounds. It was one of the coolest experiences — not to mention I was playing against Brett Favre that day. It was an incredible memory."

Against Favre, Brady's record was 2-1 and his overall record at Lambeau Field against the Packers was also 2-1.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP's best game on the Packers' home field occurred during the 2006 season in a 35-0 win, in which he had 244 passing yards, threw four touchdowns, had zero interceptions, and completed 64.5% of his passes.

While most of Brady's experiences in Green Bay happened while he was a New England Patriot, the second of his most cherished moments there actually occurred during his time as a Buccaneer.

Tampa Bay faced the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers in the January, 2021 NFC Championship game, a nail-biter of a matchup.

Green Bay went scoreless in the first quarter, but rallied back in the third to pull within 28-23. Tampa Bay withstood the comeback and ended up with a 31-26 win.

Brady went 20-for-36 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the game, and secured a trip to his 10th Super Bowl appearance, which ultimately turned into his seventh and final championship.

What Brady remembers most about the game, though, is what happened after.

"The second memory was winning there in the NFC Championship game with the Bucs in the 2020 season. I had my oldest son, Jack, there at the game. He was about 14 years old at the time. He flew in from New York," Brady began.

"We won the game and my now-colleague, Erin Andrews , spotted him in the crowd and said, ‘Jack, come down and say hi to your dad.' He was a little reluctant at first, but I have video from that day that was such a great memory, because I looked up in the stands and it was just the greatest joy being able to celebrate with him in that moment, and it was a day that I'll never forget."

Now, Brady looks for another unforgettable day in the FOX Sports booth on Sunday.

