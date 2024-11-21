National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 12? Updated Nov. 21, 2024 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads back to Lambeau Field to call Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! For the first time this season, there's been a change at the top of Brady's power rankings, with a new team coming in at No. 1. There's also a team making its debut on the list. Let's see if those two teams are able to remain in their spots in Week 12.

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 11 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 12!

Week 11 result: Defeated Washington Commanders, 26-10

Brady's thoughts: "Making their debut in my power rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles. After starting the year 2-2, they've won six straight since their bye week. This team, they've been getting it done on both sides of the ball, and Saquon [Barkley] has shown he's worth every penny of that contract. I know it's tough to watch, Giants fans.

"Let's see if Philly can make it seven wins in a row when they head to L.A. to take on the Rams in prime time."

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is second in the league in rushing (1,137 yards) after his 146-yard performance against the Commanders. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 11 result: Defeated Baltimore Ravens, 18-16

Brady's thoughts: "What an impressive win over the Ravens. They held Lamar [Jackson] and that high-powered offense to only 16 points. Chris Boswell came up clutch with six field goals on the day. The offense couldn't get him in a zone, but they had him. Pittsburgh will look to win its sixth straight game when they face the Browns on Thursday night."

The Steelers' defense allowed just 329 yards and forced three turnovers in their win over the Ravens. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 result: Lost to Buffalo Bills, 30-21

Brady's thoughts: "They lost their undefeated season when it came to an end in Buffalo on Sunday, but I have no doubt Patrick [Mahomes] and the Chiefs will get back to their winning ways. I'd be shocked if the Chiefs and the Bills don't meet again in January, but I feel good about Kansas City bouncing back this week when they take on the Panthers. I'm going to be watching."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for just 196 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interceptions in their loss against the Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 11 result: Defeated Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21

Brady's thoughts: "What an incredible win, handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season. Josh Allen had himself a day with that incredible, game-sealing touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. I could never do that. Enjoy that bye week, Buffalo. They're going to look to win their seventh straight when they take on the 49ers in Week 13."

Bills QB Josh Allen threw a touchdown and rushed for a 26-yard touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Week 11 result: Defeated Jacksonville Jaguars, 52-6

Brady's thoughts: "We have a new No. 1 for the first time all season. I can't believe I'm saying this: It's the Detroit Lions. Actually, after watching them, I can believe I'm saying it. They won their eighth straight game. They put up 52 points for the second time this season. What a bounce-back game from Jared Goff and the Lions' offense. Detroit is now the favorite to win Super Bowl LIX. Let's see if they can stay hot on the road against the Colts this week.

"That wraps up Week 11. Let's see if there are any big changes after Week 12. I can't wait to watch these games this weekend."

Amon-Ra St. Brown had two touchdown grabs as the Lions scored a touchdown on each of their first seven possessions in their win over the Jaguars. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

