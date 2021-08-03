National Football League Tom Brady's outrageous career revisited on the GOAT's 44th birthday 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tuesday marked another trip around the sun for Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, also known as TB12, the GOAT or just plain ol' Tom Brady.

He's now 44 years old ⁠— despite all evidence to the contrary ⁠— and preparing to defend his Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With seven Super Bowl rings and oodles of other awards, what do you get a guy like Brady for his special day? That's the question Colin Cowherd pondered on "The Herd."

Cowherd also recapped Brady's outrageous career, saying Hollywood would reject a script based on Brady's life because it's too unfathomable.

"This story is hard to wrap your arms around," Cowherd said. " … Tom Brady is so far ahead of any other quarterback. Think about this. You can go look at his numbers. In his 20s … the numbers say he's a Hall of Famer. Tom Brady as a quarterback in his 30s is a Hall of Famer. Tom Brady celebrating his 44th birthday, now in his 40s, would be a Hall of Famer. … He's aging in reverse. I can't explain it either."

Since entering the fourth decade of his life, Brady has gone 47-17 in the regular season, with two Super Bowl wins and three appearances in the championship game.

He has thrown 125 touchdowns to 39 interceptions and amassed 17,622 passing yards in the regular season. He has nine playoff wins.

His eye-popping stats don't stop there. Here are some more otherworldly Brady numbers to digest.

7 - Brady has the most Super Bowl rings of any player in NFL history, with seven. This is also more Super Bowl Rings than any single franchise in NFL history. (Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for most Super Bowl titles, with six.)

1 - Brady is the first and only QB in NFL history to start and win a Super Bowl with an AFC team and an NFC team.

264 - Brady has won 264 games as a starting QB (including playoffs), the most in NFL history.

31 - Brady has beaten 31 of the 32 teams in the NFL in his career. The only team he has yet to beat is the Patriots, whom he'll play in Week 4 of the upcoming season. If Brady beats the Patriots, he will become the fourth QB in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

1,155 - Brady needs 1,155 passing yards this season to pass Brees and become the NFL’s all-time leader in that category.

581 - Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, with 581.

12.7% - With seven Super Bowl wins, Brady has won 12.7% of all Super Bowls in NFL history.

18.2% - With 10 Super Bowl appearances, Brady has played in 18.2% of all Super Bowls in NFL history.

0 - Brady has not had a single losing season as a starting QB (his worst record was 9-7 in 2002).

19 - Brady has beaten 19 teams in the playoffs, the most by any QB in NFL history.

3 - Brady owns the three highest single-season passing yards totals for a player 40 or older (4,355 in 2018, 4,577 in 2017 and 4,633 in 2020).

40 - Brady threw 40 passing TDs in 2020, becoming the only QB in NFL history to throw 40 passing TDs at age 40 or older. He is also the only player to win NFL MVP at age 40 or older after winning the award in 2017.

43 - In Super Bowl LV, Brady became the oldest player to start a Super Bowl, at age 43.

505 - Brady threw for 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII, the most passing yards in any playoff game in NFL history.

32 - Brady has 32 career wins against the Buffalo Bills, the most by any starting QB against a single franchise in NFL history.

