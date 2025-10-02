National Football League Tom Brady's Stats in October Are Unbelievable: Inside the GOAT's Dominance Updated Oct. 3, 2025 7:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Candy, costumes, scary movies, and Tom Brady absolutely shredding the competition.

When the calendar flipped to October, TB12 consistently elevated his game to another level. Throughout his career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion turned the fall month into his personal showcase— piling up wins, yards, and touchdowns with remarkable consistency.

Whether it was carving up defenses in New England or continuing his dominance in Tampa Bay, October became synonymous with peak Brady— a stretch where his clutch play regularly separated him from the rest of the league.

Here’s a statistical look at just how dominant he was in October throughout his career:

68: Brady has the most wins (68) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 18 more than the next player.

183: Brady has the most TD passes (183) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 45 more than the next player.

24,048: Brady has the most passing yards (24,048) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 4,204 more yards than the next player.

34: Brady has the most 300+ yard passing games (34) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 4 more than the next player.

2,088: Brady has the most completions (2,088) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 307 more than the next player.

3,207: Brady has the most passing attempts (3,207) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 615 attempts more attempts than the next player.

88: Brady has the most games started (88) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 12 more than the next player.

1,191: Brady has the most passing first downs (1,191) of any QB all-time in the month of October – 213 more than the next player.

2: Brady is the only player in NFL history to have recorded multiple games (two) with six or more TD passes in the month of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

59: Brady’s 59-point win in October 2009 (against the Titans) is the largest winning margin in any October game since 1924.

5: Brady threw five touchdowns in the second quarter against the Titans, the most ever in a single quarter.

100.9: Brady has the third-highest passer rating (100.9) in the month of October all-time (minimum 800 pass attempts).

Brady’s dominance wasn’t limited to one era or team — it showed up time and again throughout his career, often in historic fashion. Some of his most efficient and explosive stretches came in October, when he regularly posted video game–like numbers and led his teams to near-flawless records. A few standout examples underline just how exceptional he was during this month.

In October 2007, Brady had a 20-1 TD-INT ratio, 71.5% completion rate, and went 5-0.

In October 2016, Brady had a 12-0 TD-INT ratio, 73.1% completion rate, and went 4-0.

From 2001 to 2019, the Patriots won 79.7% of their game in October vs 71.4% in September.

His three highest passing yard totals in a single month of his career ALL came in October as well:

October 2022: 1,594 pass yards

October 2021: 1,563 pass yards

October 2007: 1,544 pass yards

And if you thought it was just limited to yards, think again. The six highest pass TD totals within a single month of his career all came in October, as well:

October 2007: 20 passing touchdowns

October 2021: 15 passing touchdowns

October 2014: 14 passing touchdowns

October 2020: 12 passing touchdowns

October 2009: 12 passing touchdowns

October 2016: 12 passing touchdowns

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share