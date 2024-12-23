National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 16, including Vikings' Justin Jefferson Updated Dec. 23, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable and exciting finishes, with stars showing off across the league! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes an unstoppable wideout who continues to dazzle in a big way, catching the GOAT's eye.

Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game .

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 16: Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson, Chuba Hubbard | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

[ More from Tom Brady ]

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 16 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 16 stats: 29 carries, 218 yards, 7.5 yards per carry, three rushing touchdowns in a 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans

Brady's thoughts: "My first star of the week goes to Jonathan Taylor. He absolutely balled out. It was a must-win game for the Colts. He ran for over 200 yards and three TDs. Dude's a threat to score from anywhere on the field. He had two long TD runs in that game.

"That's the definition of putting the team on your back. What a day, Jonathan. Way to go."

Week 16 stats: 10 receptions, 144 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns in a 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks

Brady's thoughts: "Next up, Justin Jefferson. He was unstoppable on Sunday in Seattle. He went off. He had 10 catches. He had 144 yards. He had two touchdowns. He came up so clutch when it mattered the most. Sam Darnold looked his way on the game-winning score.

"Let's see if the Packers secondary has any answers for JJ this week. I doubt it."

Week 16 stats: 25 carries, 152 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, two rushing touchdowns in a 36-30 win (OT) over the Arizona Cardinals

Brady's thoughts: "My final star of the week goes to Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. He got rewarded with a contract extension early in the season — much deserved, and he has earned every penny. He rushed for over 150 yards with two touchdowns, including a walk-off TD in overtime against Arizona.

"Yeah, it's been a tough year for Carolina, but Chuba has been outstanding."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share