Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 14, including Bills' Josh Allen

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable and exciting finishes, with stars showing off across the league! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a veteran quarterback who has bounced back in a big way and caught the GOAT's eye.

Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game .

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 14: Sam Darnold, Puka Nacua, Josh Allen | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 13 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 14 stats: Completed 22 of 28 passes (78.6%) for 347 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 157.9 passer rating in a 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons

Brady's thoughts: "For the first time this season, Sam Darnold is one of my stars of the week. He had the best game of his career on Sunday. He threw for nearly 350 yards and five tuddies — five! That's insane. Sam did an incredible job. He got the ball to [Justin] Jefferson and [Jordan] Addison early and often.

"Darnold, he's gonna look to lead those Vikings to their seventh straight win this week against the Bears."

Week 14 stats: 12 receptions on 14 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown to go with five rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown in a 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills

Brady's thoughts: "Next up, my LFG player of the game last Sunday, Puka Nacua. Puka came up clutch all day in the Rams' upset win. He caught a game-winning touchdown, a couple ridiculous catches — diving, reaching and grabbing that ball. A phenomenal game. [He had] 12 catches, 162 yards, two touchdowns.

"He's gonna need another great game this week against a really tough 49ers team on Thursday night."

Week 14 stats: Completed 22 of 37 passes (59.5%) for 342 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 117.2 passer rating to go with 10 rushing attempts for 82 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Brady's thoughts: "Last up, and certainly not least, Josh Allen. I know they lost, but he played so well that I'm breaking my rule, and he's winning star of the week. It was awesome to see his command of the offense in person. He became the first player in history with three touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns in a game. Six total touchdowns! I know all you fantasy owners are super happy about that.

"He's going to have his hands full this week when the Bills take on the red-hot Lions in Detroit.

"Those are my three stars of the week. Let's see who steps up next week!"

