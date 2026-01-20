Titans Reportedly Set To Hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh As New Head Coach
The Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Saleh succeeds Mike McCoy, who served as the Titans' interim coach during the 2025 season. Former head coach Brian Callahan was fired in October following the Titans' 1-5 start to the season.
Saleh is set to leave the 49ers just one season after rejoining them last year. Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before he left to become the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024. The Jets fired Saleh in 2024, leading him back to San Francisco.
The 49ers will now be forced to search for a defensive coordinator for the fourth time in as many seasons. San Francisco finished the 2025-26 NFL season 13th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed under Saleh.
This is a developing story.
