National Football League
Titans Reportedly Set To Hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh As New Head Coach
National Football League

Titans Reportedly Set To Hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh As New Head Coach

Updated Jan. 20, 2026 12:36 a.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Saleh succeeds Mike McCoy, who served as the Titans' interim coach during the 2025 season. Former head coach Brian Callahan was fired in October following the Titans' 1-5 start to the season.

Saleh is set to leave the 49ers just one season after rejoining them last year. Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before he left to become the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024. The Jets fired Saleh in 2024, leading him back to San Francisco.

The 49ers will now be forced to search for a defensive coordinator for the fourth time in as many seasons. San Francisco finished the 2025-26 NFL season 13th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed under Saleh.

This is a developing story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Playoff Bracket, Divisional Round Schedule: Conference Championship Weekend Set

NFL Playoff Bracket, Divisional Round Schedule: Conference Championship Weekend Set

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes