Thursday Night Football Top Plays: Buccaneers, Brady vs. Eagles, Hurts

Week 6 of the NFL kicks off with Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers (4-1) on the road to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) on Thursday Night Football on FOX.

And of course, Brady was welcomed with a Philly version of open arms.

Since losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady is 7-0 against NFC East opponents. He is also 13-2 in his last 15 career Thursday starts.

On the other side, the Eagles are 6-0 in their past six Thursday games but 0-3 in their past three home games dating back to last season. They have not lost four straight home games since losing 10 straight at home from 2012-2013.

Will Tampa Bay win its third straight or will Philly win in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season?

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

FIRST QUARTER

Cookin' early

The Buccaneers' offense has been clicking on all cylinders early this season, and that didn't stop on the opening drive of the game.

Tom Brady connected with four different receivers, finishing off the drive with a touchdown pass to O.J. Howard to give T.B. an early 7-0 lead.

Hitting them where it Hurts

Brady's bunch scored first, which meant it was a chance for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to respond.

They did just that on their opening drive when Hurts connected with Zach Ertz for a touchdown pass to tie the game.

Business is boomin'

Another week, another touchdown reception for Antonio Brown, who scored his fourth touchdown of the season to give the Buccaneers a 14-7 lead.

