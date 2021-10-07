National Football League Thursday Night Football top plays: Rams and Seahawks clash in NFC West showdown 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFC West bragging rights are on the line in Thursday night's NFL matchup.

Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) are in Seattle to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks (2-2) in a battle that could prove crucial in the chase to win the league's toughest division.

Both teams are looking to keep pace with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals (4-0) and gain an edge on the San Francisco 49ers (2-2).

So far it has been a defensive battle, with both teams forcing turnovers and points being hard to come by.

Here are the top moments from Thursday's matchup.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

FIRST QUARTER

Early in the first quarter, neither team was able to find consistent offense, but that doesn't mean there weren't any highlight-worthy plays.

First, Stafford connected with wide receiver Robert Woods for a circus catch that resulted in a first down.

Later, Wilson scrambled to evade the Rams' pass rush and complete a 25-yard strike to DK Metcalf.

SECOND QUARTER

While both quarterbacks connected with their receivers for highlight-worthy plays in the first quarter, they also connected with the opposing defenses in the second quarter.

First, Stafford was intercepted by Quandre Diggs in the end zone to end a promising drive.

On the very next drive for the Seahawks, Wilson was also intercepted after Jalen Ramsey deflected a pass, which then landed in the arms of linebacker Troy Reeder.

After both offenses were stuck in neutral, the Seahawks found their way on the board first thanks to another connection from Wilson to Metcalf, this time resulting in a 19-yard touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER

The Seahawks took a 10-3 lead into the half but that was short-lived, with the Rams immediately taking the lead on their first possession of the second half.

Their scoring drive was highlighted by a 68-yard DeSean Jackson reception that led to a rushing touchdown by Darrell Henderson Jr.

