National Football League
Vikings to start Nick Mullens against Bengals in latest QB shuffle
National Football League

Vikings to start Nick Mullens against Bengals in latest QB shuffle

Published Dec. 12, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET

In this unsettled season for the Minnesota Vikings, Nick Mullens is next up at quarterback.

Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that Mullens will start Saturday at Cincinnati (1 p.m. ET) after relieving an ineffective Joshua Dobbs last week and helping lead the Vikings to a 3-0 victory at Las Vegas.

Mullens is the fourth different starter for the Vikings. They've never used that many in the same season before in franchise history.

Dobbs arrived in an emergency trade with Arizona after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon. Rookie Jaren Hall got the first start in place of Cousins and suffered a concussion early in that game at Atlanta when Dobbs rallied the Vikings to victory.

Mullens has 17 career starts in the NFL, including eight each in the 2018 and 2020 seasons with San Francisco as an injury fill-in for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

