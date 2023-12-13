National Football League Tennessee Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks Sunday — against the Texans Published Dec. 13, 2023 7:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Tennessee Titans are bringing back the Houston Oilers throwbacks they debuted earlier this year in an Oct. 29 win over the Falcons.

Except this time, the Titans will be wearing the uniforms Sunday — against the Houston Texans.

Yes, Houston's original NFL team will be going back to the jerseys they wore as the Oilers as they face Houston's current NFL team.

The game will be a home game for the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Still, it's a bit of a swipe at the fanbase that the franchise left in 1997. The Titans were then known as the Tennessee Oilers for two years before settling in Nashville and adopting their current name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston then remained without an NFL team until the Texans were added as an expansion franchise in 2002. However, unlike the situation with the Baltimore Ravens and new Cleveland Browns, the Titans retained control of all their franchise history in Houston.

Tennessee will look to improve its record to 6-8 on Sunday and keep positive momentum going after a stunning last-second win over the Dolphins on Monday night.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share