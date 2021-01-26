National Football League The Numbers: Andy Reid 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

He's the real chief in Kansas City.

Under head coach Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs have found nothing but success over the course of eight seasons, never finishing the regular season below .500.

After finally changing the narrative in Miami last season by trading in his record as the winningest head coach without a Super Bowl title and lifting the Lombardi Trophy, Reid has continued to hit milestones this year.

Heading into Super Bowl LV, here are The Numbers on Andy Reid.

17: When K.C. held off Cleveland in the divisional round, Reid broke into the top five in playoff wins in NFL coaching history, tied for fourth with Joe Gibbs at 17. Reid also ranks in the top five in total wins by a head coach, with 238 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs.

16: It has been nearly two decades – 16 years, to be exact – since Reid's Philadelphia Eagles and Tom Brady's New England Patriots faced off in Super Bowl XXXIX.

7: Reid has led the Chiefs to at least 10 wins in seven of his eight seasons as head coach, with a record above .500 in all eight of those seasons.

6: After going 1-4 in his first five postseason games with K.C., Reid has guided the Chiefs on a 6-1 tear in the franchise's past seven playoff games. He owns seven of Kansas City's 15 postseason wins all time.

3: Prior to Reid’s arrival, Kansas City had never hosted an AFC Championship Game. Now, the Chiefs have become the first franchise in NFL history to host three in a row. In addition, only two teams in NFL history have hosted three straight conference championship games (2002-04 Eagles, 2018-20 Chiefs), and both teams were coached by Reid.

7: Reid is one of seven head coaches in NFL history to lead multiple franchises to a Super Bowl (Eagles and Chiefs).

12: Reid is one of 12 head coaches to make it to three Super Bowls. With a victory Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium, Reid would become the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

6: With a Super Bowl LV win, Reid would join the elite company of the five head coaches in NFL history to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, making him the sixth.

